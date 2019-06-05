India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019: When and where to watch IND vs SA

World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India finally begin their campaign at the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa at Rose Gardens Cricket Stadium in Southampton on Wednesday. Virat Kohli’s side is well rested after the IPL and take on a desperate South Africa, who have seen two back-to-back defeats in the tournament so far against hosts England and Bangladesh. To make matters worse for Faf du Plessis’ side, senior speedster Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury and has been replaced by left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks.

When will India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Where will India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Rose Gardens Cricket Stadium in Southamptonh.

What time does India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup clash?

India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.