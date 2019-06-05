India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: South Africa elect to bat, Hashim Amla back; India play with two spinners

World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat against India in the eighth match of the World Cup 2019 at Southampton. Hashim Amla who missed the last games against Bangladesh due to injury is back in the South African squad. “Morris is still playing, and we’re bringing in an extra spinner. We didn’t have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis, we have seven games left,” said South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis.

India are playing with two spinners. Kedar Jadhav who was missing from the action in both warm-up matches is part of the playing XI. “For us it’s about keeping composure, remembering why we got the results in the last two years and continuing the same way. Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal are all playing. When these guys and Hardik are playing along with Jadhav, we are always a strong bowling attack. I’m very excited, after so much cricket in the last two years. Couldn’t be more grateful and happy,” said Virat Kohli.

India are playing their first match in the cup while Proteas are playing their third at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. India are the only team left in the tournament to have not played a match yet and they will be up against a South African team struggling for form and with plenty of injury worries. Depleted South African are facing India challenge after losing their first two contests- to England and Bangladesh, respectively. Now a loss against India could spell doom for the Africans.