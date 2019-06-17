Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli’s gesture to Wahab Riaz, stitched jerseys: Spirit of Cricket burns bright in Manchesterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-pakistan-virat-kohlis-gesture-wahab-riaz-spirit-of-cricket-5783465/

Virat Kohli’s gesture to Wahab Riaz, stitched jerseys: Spirit of Cricket burns bright in Manchester

Virat Kohli has "won a million hearts" with what he did in the match between India and Pakistan, tweeted a fan from Pakistan. There were heartwarming moments in the stands too.

Virat Kohli checks on Wahab Riaz during the India vs Pakistan match in Manchester on Sunday. (Screengrab)

The intensity of the match between India and Pakistan at the World Cup in Manchester on Sunday paled in comparison to the build-up, but there were moments on and off the pitch which displayed that the spirit of cricket was the real winner on the day. 

One of the moments which drew applause from both sets of fans was a mid-pitch gesture between Virat Kohli and Wahab Riaz. The two fierce competitors were up against each other in the middle of the Indian innings when the pacer slipped in his follow-through. With Wahab not getting up on his feet for a while, Kohli walked up and checked on him.

The two then exchanged smiles before carrying on with their business.

There were frequent chats between players from both sides through the match as well. The camaraderie on the field was good to see and a departure from the jingoism that had accompanied the build-up to the match.

Another incident from the match, involving a couple who were watching the match from the stands in clothes stitched together from the jerseys of India and Pakistan, has also grabbed a lot of attention.

Advertising

A married couple from Canada, one of whom hails from India and the other from Pakistan, turned up at the match sporting the unique ‘combined India-Pakistan’ jerseys.

There were other moments of unity through cricket spotted in the stands throughout the match as well.

Also, MS Dhoni had arranged match tickets for ‘Chacha Chicago’, a Pakistan superfan, who was seen sitting with Indian fans in the stands on Sunday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav’s magic, Sachin Tendulkar’s upper cut and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s yawn
2 Rohit Sharma’s century sets up India’s comprehensive win against Pakistan
3 IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar answer Virat Kohli’s SOS