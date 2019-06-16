India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: Top moments from Manchester clash

India and Pakistan are playing out the most anticipated clash of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester on Sunday, with 1.5 billion people watching on from across the globe. Such is the interest in this clash that streaming websites crashed minutes before the scheduled start of the match.

Rohit Sharma brought the match to life with his 140 as India racked up a total of 336/5 in their 50 overs.

Here are some of the moments from the match that have drawn the most reactions from fans and experts:

Kohli walking despite being not out

To see a batsman walking off the field even when the umpire has missed an edge is a heartening sight. But to see a batsman walking off even when he has not edged the ball is nothing but bewildering. Bewildered is exactly what fans were about the fashion of Virat Kohli’s dismissal.

Batting on 77, with three overs left in the innings, Kohli swung at a bouncer from Amir and missed. The ball went through to the keeper and the Pakistan team appealed for a catch. The umpire seemed unmoved. Kohli, however, walked.

With slow-motion videos on the big screen showing that the ball had missed Kohli’s bat by a distance, the Indian skipper was seen reacting with disbelief in the dressing room, even handing his bat over to MS Dhoni to work out the mystery of the edge that had not been.

Fakhar Zaman’s brain fade moment gives Rohit a life

Trust Pakistan to come up with moments in the field that make very little sense. Rohit Sharma, on way to his 140, had a massive reprieve because of an inexplicable moment involving Fakhar Zaman.

In the 10th over, there was a mix-up between India openers Rohit and KL Rahul. Rahul was happy with a single after poking the ball to the leg side, but Rohit charged back for a second. Rahul sent him back but Rohit was too far down the track to turn back and hope to make it in time. Fakhar Zaman had an eternity to decide which end to throw, but somehow, decided to throw it to the bowler’s end, where KL Rahul was safely home.

Rohit was thus given time to return to his crease. Shoaib Malik relayed Fakhar Zaman’s throw to Sarfraz but by then Rohit was safely home as well.

Vijay Shankar’s first ball

The first wicket in the Pakistan innings, Imam ul Haq going out lbw, was taken by Vijay Shankar. Not any of India’s frontline bowlers, not even their usual fifth bowling options. But Vijay Shankar, whose inclusion in the India squad has been the most debatable, who only got into the playing XI against Pakistan because of the injury to Shikhar Dhawan and who was thrown the ball only because of an injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shankar did not get much time with the bat, but he was called upon early on in the Pakistan innings as Bhuvneshwar walked off after slipping in his run-up. Shankar had two balls to bowl in the fifth over. Bowling his first ball in his first World Cup match, Shankar made an instant impact, his full-pitched ball swinging in and rapping Imam ul Haq on the pad.

In the celebrations that ensued, Kohli was seen animatedly pointing to Shankar and expressing a sentiment many would have been feeling – Who would have thought Vijay Shankar would be the man to deliver the breakthrough.

Rohit’s upper cut

On way to his 113-ball 140, his second century of the tournament, Rohit Sharma smashed an upper cut off Hasan Ali, which got fans nostalgic about the 2003 World Cup, when another Mumbai lad had smashed another Pakistan fast bowler for a similar shot. Sachin Tendulkar had hit a famous six off Shoaib Akhtar during the 2003 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

Amir and Wahab warned by umpires

After starting off with a maiden, Mohammad Amir was hauled up in the third ball of his second over for running down the middle of the pitch on his follow-through. Umpire Bruce Oxenford gave him a second and final warning for the same offence in his third and India’s 5th over of the innings.

Later, in the 24th over, umpire Marais Erasmus warned Wahab Riaz for running on the protected area too.