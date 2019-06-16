Toggle Menu
India vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed trolled for yawning during match

Sarfaraz Ahmed is being trolled for a moment caught on cameras when he is seeing yawning while keeping wickets. The moment has generated countless memes while the moment is being played in slow motion on Pakistani TV channels.

Sarfaraz Ahmed in action during the match between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday (Reuters Photo)

Sarfaraz Ahmed is in the eye of a storm. His side are on way to losing woefully to arch-rivals India in a World Cup encounter again. His decision to field first has drawn criticism from all quarters. Another act he did – yawning while keeping wickets – however, has turned out to be his biggest cause of worry. Fans have trolled him for his ‘boredom’, and the moment is being played on loop by Pakistani television channels irate at their team’s poor performance.

The moment was caught just after play resumed after a rain stoppage, with India having four more overs to bat.

Fans have been merciless in ribbing Sarfaraz for the yawn.

Sarfaraz did not manage to repair his reputation in his side’s batting essay either, scoring just 12 runs off 30 balls.

