India vs Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed trolled for yawning during match

Sarfaraz Ahmed is in the eye of a storm. His side are on way to losing woefully to arch-rivals India in a World Cup encounter again. His decision to field first has drawn criticism from all quarters. Another act he did – yawning while keeping wickets – however, has turned out to be his biggest cause of worry. Fans have trolled him for his ‘boredom’, and the moment is being played on loop by Pakistani television channels irate at their team’s poor performance.

Advertising

The moment was caught just after play resumed after a rain stoppage, with India having four more overs to bat.

Fans have been merciless in ribbing Sarfaraz for the yawn.

Meet Sarfaraz! He is the most passionate cricketer ever landed on this planet. He has the ability to Yawn even in intense situations. During that short yawning he dreamed to win a match against India. Legend!#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/tkPVXRJTaG — irfan (@simplyirfan) June 16, 2019

Great leaders just yawn. They don’t bother what the situation is!😀😀😀@Sarfaraz pic.twitter.com/CI7zswMXek — ڈار رئیس⚪DAR RAYEES (@DarRayees_) June 16, 2019

sarfaraz yawning in field reminds me of how i yawn in my office after lunch time #IndiaVsPakistan — sumit (@Silence_killler) 16 June 2019

Sarfaraz did not manage to repair his reputation in his side’s batting essay either, scoring just 12 runs off 30 balls.