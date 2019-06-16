India vs Pakistan: What is DLS par score if play is called off?

The India vs Pakistan clash of ICC World Cup 2019 witnessed frequent rain interruptions at Manchester thereby leaving fans curious about Pakistan’s target if Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method is applied. Since 20 overs have been bowled in the Pakistan innings, the match will not get abandoned.

After 35 overs, Pakistan are 166/6. So DLS par score is 252. Hence, Pakistan are currently 86 runs behind the target.

After 40 overs, if Pakistan are still 6 down then the target will be 264. However, if Pakistan lose a wicket then the target shoots up to 280. More-

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss in Manchester and decided to send India into bat, keeping in mind the overcast conditions and the forecast for rain during the chase. Rohit Sharma pulverized the Pakistan attack with a stylish hundred to lead India to a challenging 336 for five.

Despite heavy rains and overcast conditions during past few days, the pitch had very little moisture and turned out to be a batting beauty which Rohit and the other Indian batsmen exploited to the fullest.

The Indian vice-captain scored his 24th ODI hundred – 140 off 113 balls while KL Rahul (57) played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs.

Skipper Virat Kohli switched gears effortlessly during his 77 off 65 balls and also became the quickest to 11,000 ODI runs, eclipsing a 17-year record held by iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

(With inputs from PTI)