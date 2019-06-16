World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: Possibility of rain

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Players List, Manchester Weather LIVE Updates: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in Manchester in the most-anticipated Cricket World Cup clash.

World Cup 2019, Ind vs Pak Squad, Players List: India clash with Pakistan in Manchester

World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: The biggest rivalry in cricket will be reignited today as India and Pakistan take on each other in the most anticipated Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester on Sunday. What has become a major headline ahead of the clash is the possibility of rain that might lead to another World Cup washout at the ongoing tournament in the United Kingdom. India are currently 3rd on the points table with 5 points from 3 matches. Pakistan are 8th on the table, with 3 points from 4 matches.

The most anticipated duel in this match, only next to the one between the clouds and the sun in Manchester, is the battle between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir. The other duel which has a lot of interest is the one between Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan’s top order.

Should India bat or bowl first?

In India vs Pakistan World Cup matches, the luck of the toss has favoured India. India has also won five of those tosses and of course, all six games. It was only in Centurion (2003) that India chased after losing the toss. On each occasion, India elected to bat first and then went on to win.

IND v PAK

The day has finally come when rivals, both on and off the field, face off against each other in Manchester for what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash on Sunday. India play Pakistan in the World Cup match at the Old Trafford and we bring to you all the talk around the match in the cricket fraternity, action off the field as well as predicted playing XI

Immune to frenzy around every India-Pakistan clash, captain Virat Kohli says staying focussed on the bigger goal was important since the tournament would not end with World Cup's most awaited match on Sunday. While he is aware of all the hoopla around the match, Kohli won't let one World Cup contest dictate his thought process. The Indian captain was asked, six to seven times, the same question about the external pressure, hype and how tough this match could be and he very eloquently warded off all the queries, giving away very little.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

