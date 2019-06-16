World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: Possibility of rain

World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: The biggest rivalry in cricket will be reignited today as India and Pakistan take on each other in the most anticipated Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash at Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester on Sunday. What has become a major headline ahead of the clash is the possibility of rain that might lead to another World Cup washout at the ongoing tournament in the United Kingdom. India are currently 3rd on the points table with 5 points from 3 matches. Pakistan are 8th on the table, with 3 points from 4 matches.

The most anticipated duel in this match, only next to the one between the clouds and the sun in Manchester, is the battle between Virat Kohli and Mohammad Amir. The other duel which has a lot of interest is the one between Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan’s top order.