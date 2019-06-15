India vs Pakistan, Manchester Weather Forecast Update: Will IND vs PAK end in another washout?

India vs Pakistan, Manchester Weather Forecast Report: The ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway in the United Kingdom but the sport’s limelight has been stolen by a widely discussed topic – rains. With the most anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to take place at Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester on Sunday, cricket fans and experts across the world have their fingers crossed.

Advertising

So far four out of the 19 matches contested at the World Cup have been called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament and the Sri Lankans are the only team to have suffered this misfortune twice.

It had been raining till India’s last match in Nottingham against New Zealand which also resulted in washout but Manchester on Friday lifted the gloom that has draped the India vs Pakistan game.

Also read: Hope floats at Old Trafford: Rain relents ahead of match

Advertising

That, however, does not rule out rain on Sunday. It is predicted to be cloundy in Manchester and a brief spell of shower is likely to return once again at 5 PM local time.

According to Accuweather prediction, it will be overcast throughout Sunday, with rainfall expected as the day progresses. Accuweather also predicts a light shower between 12 PM local time and 1 PM local time in Manchester on Sunday.

‘Rain, rain go away, India wants to play. Rain, rain go away, let India win the game.’ From cricket stands at Trent Bridge, to social media platforms Cricket fans from all across the globe are praying for a sunny day in England for cricket to start.

Former India players Gautam Gambhir and Sourav Ganguly came down hard on the organizers of the World Cup after persistent rains forced the match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday to be abandoned.

Gambhir, speaking on Star Sports, expressed anger about the fact that no play was possible on Thursday even though the rains had stopped for more than two hours. “The ICC can do a lot better. The rains have stopped in the past 2-3 hours, despite which the match hasn’t started. Furthermore, the rains were anticipated in the past 3 days, so the ground should have been covered to avoid the delay due to the wet outfield,” Gambhir said.

Ganguly added, “For such important matches, and in a tournament like the World Cup – especially in a country like England where the rains are so frequent, having these covers are very important, especially on the outfield as well.”