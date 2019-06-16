India vs Pakistan, Manchester Weather and Pitch Report Today: Will rain play spoilsport?

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak), Manchester Weather Forecast Report Today: A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22-yards will be reignited when India and Pakistan square off in a Men Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist.

Fans are ready to buy over-priced tickets being sold on black even after factoring in that weather could possibly ruin things and they might lose out on a lot of money. But with no bilateral series being played for years now, each match despite being lop-sided has had a certain novelty attached with it.

World Cup 2019 has already seen four fixtures being washed out with Sri Lanka the worst effected, having been subjected to sharing points twice.

The forecasts for Manchester on Sunday predict the day to be mostly cloudy along with spotty showers during the latter half of the day. It is cloudy in the city right now with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees celsius.

Halogen lamps were being used to dry up the outfield at Old Trafford cricket ground on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar made his opinions known about the ECB’s lack of preparation for rain before India’s clash with Pakistan, as he believes that ICC should consider punishing the board if the much-awaited game is washed out on Sunday.