Toggle Menu
India vs Pakistan, Manchester Weather and Pitch Report Today: Will rain play spoilsport?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-pakistan-manchester-weather-and-pitch-report-today-ind-vs-pak-old-trafford-5782894/

India vs Pakistan, Manchester Weather and Pitch Report Today: Will rain play spoilsport?

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) World Cup 2019, Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: With four World Cup 2019 matches already washed out, the most-awaited match of the tournament between India and Pakistan is also threatened by rain.

India train ahead of their clash against Pakistan on Sunday. (Source: AP)

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak), Manchester Weather Forecast Report Today: A cricketing rivalry that transcends beyond the realms of 22-yards will be reignited when India and Pakistan square off in a Men Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter that could have fascinating sub-plots with Rain Gods threatening an anti-climactic twist.

Fans are ready to buy over-priced tickets being sold on black even after factoring in that weather could possibly ruin things and they might lose out on a lot of money. But with no bilateral series being played for years now, each match despite being lop-sided has had a certain novelty attached with it.

World Cup 2019 has already seen four fixtures being washed out with Sri Lanka the worst effected, having been subjected to sharing points twice.

The forecasts for Manchester on Sunday predict the day to be mostly cloudy along with spotty showers during the latter half of the day. It is cloudy in the city right now with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees celsius.

Advertising

Halogen lamps were being used to dry up the outfield at Old Trafford cricket ground on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar made his opinions known about the ECB’s lack of preparation for rain before India’s clash with Pakistan, as he believes that ICC should consider punishing the board if the much-awaited game is washed out on Sunday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Match Updates: Possibility of rain
2 In India vs Pakistan World Cup matches, the luck of the toss has favoured India
3 India vs Pakistan: A hostile jugalbandi