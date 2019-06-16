India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch IND vs PAK

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India and Pakistan will face off on a Manchester cricket field on Sunday in one of the World Cup’s most hotly-anticipated and massively-watched games. Despite many in the cricket fraternity demanding India to boycott the match after the Pulwama attack, the game was still the first World Cup fixture to sell out – hours after tickets went on sale for the 19,000-capacity stadium – and millions more will be watching at home. India captain Virat Kohli and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed have played it cool, saying the players are only focussed on the game – despite obviously being aware of the hype.

Advertising

Pakistan are the undoubted underdogs, having never beaten India at a World Cup, not even when they won the title in 1992. Under Kohli, India have made a strong start to their quest for a third World Cup title, with a clinical victory against holders Australia. Sarfaraz’s men need a pickup after slumping to a second defeat in four matches against Australia.

When will India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Pakistan clash will take place on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Advertising

Where will India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

What time does India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash?

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.