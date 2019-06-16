India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Score: India off to slow start after Pak opt to bowl

India vs Pakistan Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have opened the innings for India after Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl in the World cup clash at Manchester. Both the openers are not taking the risk and going slowly against Pakistan pacers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.
Sarfaraz referred to the overhead conditions as the main reason for electing to filed. Indian skipper Virat Kohli too wanted to bowl first but isn’t too disappointed. The 1992 champions are playing with two spinners as Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are back. On the other hand, Vijay Shankar makes his World Cup debut as he replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian playing XI.
India are favourites to win the match, having never lost a match to the 1992 champions in World Cup. Despite the buildup to the clash, the biggest discussion ahead of India vs Pakistan was the weather in Manchester and whether rains would allow the match to take place. Though it’s not raining at Manchester, overcast conditions prevail.
5 overs for India
After 5 overs, India are 20/0. Both Rahul and Rohit are getting themselves set. Amir is getting swing.
What a boundary from KL Rahul's bat!
After a watchful four overs, KL Rahul unleashed his bat and got a boundary off Mohammad Amir's delivery (4.2 over). Amir gets second warning from Umpire for walking on the pitch. It's second warning!
What a shot from Rohit!
3.3 over. Hasan Ali to Rohit, FOUR, shot! The first convincing boundary for India.
India start steady!
After three overs, India are 12/0. Hasan Ali is bowling the fourth over.
First over maiden!
KL Rahul has no problems with that line and is even happy to play out the maiden as he lets it pass.
One last recap
The teams are walking out for the anthems. The flags are ready. Pakistan's Qaumi Taranah is followed by India'a Jana Gana Mana.
Sarfaraz Ahmed at Toss:
We will bowl first. It has been raining in Old Trafford from the last three days so conditions are good for bowling. I think, it is a good option to play two spinners against India. We have quality spinners and we have backed them today. India Pakistan is a big match. We are not thinking about 6-0. We are just focussing on this match and we want to play our best game. We are not thinking about the result.
Virat Kohli at Toss:
"We would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though and we have two wrist spinners in our team. We will be in good stead if we bat well. (On 800,000 applications for tickets and over a billion people's viewership for this match) That's the kind of attention this game brings but that's all outside the ropes. Once you enter the field it is all about playing the game which you have played from childhood. The team that holds their nerve in the big match usually wins. We have been playing good cricket and we don't want to tinker much with the team combination. We have one forced change, Shikhar misses out and Vijay Shankar comes in his place. He is a solid batsman, brilliant in field and gives us few overs too."
Pitch and Ground Conditions:
Rameez Raja: It is overcast and is supposed to rain during the day as well. But right now is dry which is good news. The pitch is turned around, it is a different square and looks pretty dry as well. What about the fence? We are talking about a straight hit of 80 meters. It has to be a very good shot to make it all the way. There is a shorter fence on the leg-side and on the off-side as well. It is the same on the other side. Spinners are in the game. Looking at this pitch it looks a bit dry
The wait ends here!
Will Pakistan break the streak?
Pakistan (Playing XI):
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
India (Playing XI):
Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Toss Time
Pakistan have won the toss and will be bowling first in their World Cup blockbuster against India! Vijay Shankar replaces Shikhar Dhawan for India; Pakistan bring back Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim
Pakistan win the toss, to field first!
Here's the pitch report!
"Dry underneath, but on top there's a hint of moisture. Get through the new ball and both teams can capitalise," says Michael Clarke. Both sides will look to bowl, with an eye on the weather possibly.
Remember the Champions Trophy final and that Mohammad Amir over that resulted in Kohli's wicket and subsequently India's downfall? Not sure if the Indian players have seen this, but you can, of course, enhance your understanding through this Michael Hussey masterclass: He explains 'how India can counter the Amir threat.'
IND vs PAK LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Manchester. There were doubts earlier that the match might get washed out, but the dryness in the city is seen as a positive sign. Stay tuned for live score and updates