India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Score: India off to slow start after Pak opt to bowl

India vs Pakistan Ind vs Pak Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have opened the innings for India after Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl in the World cup clash at Manchester. Both the openers are not taking the risk and going slowly against Pakistan pacers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali.

Sarfaraz referred to the overhead conditions as the main reason for electing to filed. Indian skipper Virat Kohli too wanted to bowl first but isn’t too disappointed. The 1992 champions are playing with two spinners as Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are back. On the other hand, Vijay Shankar makes his World Cup debut as he replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian playing XI.

India are favourites to win the match, having never lost a match to the 1992 champions in World Cup. Despite the buildup to the clash, the biggest discussion ahead of India vs Pakistan was the weather in Manchester and whether rains would allow the match to take place. Though it’s not raining at Manchester, overcast conditions prevail.

Scroll below for Live Updates