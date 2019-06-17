India vs Pakistan: ‘Dominating, emphatic, one-sided’

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) after rain interrupted play twice at Manchester on Sunday, in what was their seventh win against their rivals in the history of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma produced an elegant hundred before Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya flummoxed the Pakistani batsmen within four overs as India inflicted a humiliating defeat.

Results of India v Pakistan in Men’s World Cups: 1992: 🇮🇳

1996: 🇮🇳

1999: 🇮🇳

2003: 🇮🇳

2011: 🇮🇳

2015: 🇮🇳

2019: 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BIOxOMZfM6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

A game I won’t forget anytime soon 🇮🇳🇮🇳 💪 #TeamIndia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lI2M16WyR8 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 16, 2019

7 points from 4 games. Strong performances. Many match winners. I think the semi-final is just about putting the key in the lock — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 June 2019

Another World Cup win. Dominated like Champions. Well done India ! pic.twitter.com/3Lk9Bjdr11 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 16, 2019

India all the way.. well done boys @BCCI proud of you guys 7-0 now 🏏🇮🇳vs🇵🇰 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 16, 2019

Resounding. Convincing. And an empathic win. Well done Team India. May the momentum continue to be with us #PakvsInd pic.twitter.com/eXfaM0FDXO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 16, 2019

What a clinical performance by #TeamIndia today against Pakistan. Superb team performance to ensure India 🇮🇳 remains unbeaten by Pakistan in the #WorldCup Advertising Fantastic innings by @ImRo45, @imVkohli followed by scintillating performance by our bowling unit. Keep Rocking 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/9667HBF7dX — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 16, 2019

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 16 June 2019

#IndiaVsPakistan: Celebrations at India Gate, Delhi, after India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YmlIMngsY7 — ANI (@ANI) 16 June 2019

After the match, the Man of the Match, Rohit Sharma said, “Really happy with the way we played as a team. We wanted to get out on the park and play a game of cricket. It can get frustrating at times as our last game was washed out due to rain. We had an intent of playing solid cricket and we did that today. I was unhappy with the way I played that shot. He just pushed mid-on back and got fine-leg up; that was a little misjudgement from my side. When you’re set you want to get as many runs as possible, so it was a disappointment when I got out.”

“I wasn’t thinking about the double hundred, trust me. It was a good pitch and I wanted to continue batting as long as possible. We wanted to kill the game there with our partnership, but unfortunately I got out at the wrong time. I think Rahul played really well, he took time and that was required at that point. Can’t go out there and play shots right away. He took his time, saw the new ball off but unfortunately even he got out at the wrong time. The opening spell was always going to be threatening and we wanted to play out the new ball; we got a good start and we built on from there.”