India vs Pakistan: ‘Dominating, emphatic, one-sided’

India triumphed over Pakistan for the seventh time in a World Cup clash after defeating them by 89 runs via Duckworth Lewis method, after rain interrupted the match twice in Manchester.

India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik (Reuters)

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) after rain interrupted play twice at Manchester on Sunday, in what was their seventh win against their rivals in the history of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma produced an elegant hundred before Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya flummoxed the Pakistani batsmen within four overs as India inflicted a humiliating defeat.

After the match, the Man of the Match, Rohit Sharma said, “Really happy with the way we played as a team. We wanted to get out on the park and play a game of cricket. It can get frustrating at times as our last game was washed out due to rain. We had an intent of playing solid cricket and we did that today. I was unhappy with the way I played that shot. He just pushed mid-on back and got fine-leg up; that was a little misjudgement from my side. When you’re set you want to get as many runs as possible, so it was a disappointment when I got out.”

“I wasn’t thinking about the double hundred, trust me. It was a good pitch and I wanted to continue batting as long as possible. We wanted to kill the game there with our partnership, but unfortunately I got out at the wrong time. I think Rahul played really well, he took time and that was required at that point. Can’t go out there and play shots right away. He took his time, saw the new ball off but unfortunately even he got out at the wrong time. The opening spell was always going to be threatening and we wanted to play out the new ball; we got a good start and we built on from there.”

