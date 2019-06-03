World Cup 2019: Current Pakistan team will lose 9 out of 10 times against India, says Harbhajan Singh

India have so far maintained a 100 percent winning record against arch-rivals Pakistan, and spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the fate will be similar this year. He also claimed that the Pakistani unit, which was dismantled by the West Indies bowling attack in their opening fixture, is inexperienced and won’t have any chance against the Men in Blue.

Advertising

“Pakistan’s form isn’t that great and they don’t have much experience as well. Pakistani teams in the past were difficult to beat but their current team will lose 9 times out of 10 against India,” Harbhajan said during an event organised by India Today in New Delhi.

“There is no chance. When Pakistan had great teams in the past, even they couldn’t beat India in the World Cups. How will this team beat India now” he added.

However, the off-spinner adviced the Virat Kohli-led unit to be at the top of their game as the side will comparatively be under more pressure.

Advertising

“The pressure will be more on India. When two fighters spar, the stronger one always has the fear of failure. Pressure of losing against Pakistan will be immense. Because I know what happens in India when we lose to Pakistan,” Harbhajan said.

He further stated, “People don’t remember what happened in other matches but when we play against Pakistan they remember everything. And Pakistan have got nothing to lose, if they win against India that will be a bonus. But if India lose that game then it will be very bad for us.”

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan who was also present at the event feels that the lack of experience may work in their favour. He also said that despite failing drastically in the first contest Pakistan can gradually do well as the tournament progresses.

“The current Indian team is very experienced and the core group has been playing cricket for a long time now. Pakistan on the other hand, has some young and exciting talents who have just burst on to the international stage. But the flip side of that is when young players come in they don’t know what pressure is. Pakistan didn’t start well in World Cup 2019 but we have always been slow starters. But I hope they gradually go up in this tournament,” the former Pakistan cricketer said.

Citing the example of the Champions Trophy final played between both the nations in 2017, which Pakistan won by 180 runs, R Ashwin said that bowlers will play a crucial role during the showpiece event. “Like Younis bhai said, the experience of not having played under pressure and the magnitude of it, they don’t play in Pakistan anymore. All these things are big factors,” Ashwin said.

“But see what happened in the Champions Trophy final in 2017. They have the skill, especially in their bowling department. They can bowl out any team if they have the runs on the board,” he added.

India will start their campaign against Australia on June 5 and will take on Australia and New Zealand before locking horns with Pakistan on June 16.

The cricketing ties between both the nations were suspended after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Younis, however, called for the resumption and said, “India and Pakistan should resume cricketing ties. It is very important for the game. We anyways have so much problems with our law and order in both countries. Cricket should be played between the two nations.”

“India and Pakistan matches produce great players as well. When I played for the first time against India in 2003-04, I became a player. I became a superstar after my performances in 2004 in India. So I feel India-Pakistan cricket is very important for the sport. The whole world craves for India vs Pakistan cricket matches,” he added.