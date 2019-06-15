India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 Match Date, Time, Players List, Weather Forecast, Venue, Live Streaming Details: Ind vs Pak Match date and Timings

India vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) World Cup 2019 Match Date, Time, Players List, Weather Forecast, Venue: It is time for the biggest, most-anticipated Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 clash to take place – India vs Pakistan. The arch-rivals meet for the first time after the cross-borden tensions between the two neighbouring nations escalated following the Pulwama attack.

With KL Rahul’s technique being tested by Mohammed Amir and Wahab Riaz’s skills finding more than a match in a colossus like Virat Kohli, here is all you need to know ahead of the big clash, from match timing to weather forecast as well as live streaming details.

What date is IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash?

The men in blue take on Pakistan on Sunday, June 16.

What time is IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash?

IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash is scheduled to take place at 3pm IST.

What are the squads of IND vs PAK?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohmmed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.

What is the weather forecast of IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash?

It is expected to be cloudy in Manchester on Sunday when India take on Pakistan in World Cup 2019 clash.

What is the venue of IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash?

IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash will take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash?

IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2019 clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi. The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.