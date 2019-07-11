Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand: Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant, tells Kevin Pietersen his dismissal not ‘pathetic at all’

Pant, who came out to bat at the number four spot after the Indian top-order collapsed, got out at 32 runs from 56 balls to an extravagant shot after getting his eye in. Chasing 240, India lost the match by 18 runs eventually.

India’s Rishabh Pant reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner in the World Cup semi-final (AP Photo)

Yuvraj Singh came to the under-fire Rishabh Pant’s rescue after the cricket fraternity, including former England star Kevin Pietersen, slammed the young batsman for his dismissal in India’s World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand.

Pietersen tweeted expressing his frustration about the 21-year-old’s dismissal to Mitchell Santner at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Coming to Pant’s defence, Yuvraj made a point of how he has just played 8 ODIs in his career so far.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had also defended Pant after the match and believed that the immensely talented 21-year-old will learn from his mistake.

India were 71 for five when Pant got out.

