India vs New Zealand: Can Taylor take Kiwi total past 250?

After the play was suspended on Tuesday, the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand will resume on Friday, which is the reserve day. New Zealand’s most experienced candidate Ross Taylor and wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will start the New Zealand innings from 211/5 with 46.1 overs already bowled. However, if there’s no play today Team India will automatically qualify for the finals courtesy of their standings on the points table.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand got off to a shaky start losing Martin Guptill early. Jasprit Bumrah gave India first breakthrough getting Guptill caught by Virat Kohli at slip in the fourth over when the score was just 1. Henry Nicholls and Williamson then steadied the innings. Nicholls scored 28 and shared a 68-run stand with skipper Williamson before being removed by Ravindra Jadeja. Williamson (67) then slammed his half-century and took the score past 100. He shared a 65-run stand with Ross Taylor for the third wicket but was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Taylor then lifted New Zealand and took the score past 200 with his half-century. The Indian bowlers will look to bundle out the remaining Kiwi batsman and restrict them to a modest total.