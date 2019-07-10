India vs New Zealand: Can Taylor take Kiwi total past 250?

Toggle Menu
Ross Taylor and wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will start the New Zealand innings from 211/5 with 46.1 overs already bowled.

After the play was suspended on Tuesday, the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand will resume on Friday, which is the reserve day. New Zealand’s most experienced candidate Ross Taylor and wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will start the New Zealand innings from 211/5 with 46.1 overs already bowled. However, if there’s no play today Team India will automatically qualify for the finals courtesy of their standings on the points table.

Electing to bat first, New Zealand got off to a shaky start losing Martin Guptill early. Jasprit Bumrah gave India first breakthrough getting Guptill caught by Virat Kohli at slip in the fourth over when the score was just 1. Henry Nicholls and Williamson then steadied the innings. Nicholls scored 28 and shared a 68-run stand with skipper Williamson before being removed by Ravindra Jadeja. Williamson (67) then slammed his half-century and took the score past 100. He shared a 65-run stand with Ross Taylor for the third wicket but was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Taylor then lifted New Zealand and took the score past 200 with his half-century. The Indian bowlers will look to bundle out the remaining Kiwi batsman and restrict them to a modest total.

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand:

Detailed analysis on what happened yesterday

One puzzling question emerged as rain soaked the arena at Old Trafford. Was a score around 220 in 46 overs tougher for India or the D/L-adjusted 148 in 20 overs? The truncated scenario should be more troubling in theory as they get 26 overs more for 70-odd runs, but considering the pitch and the almost-full quota of overs allowed to the bowlers, New Zealand might favour a longer chase. [READ MORE]

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the semi-final clash between New Zealand and India. After rain played a spoilsport on Tuesday, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will resume the New Zealand innings from where they left. While Taylor is batting on 67, Latham had just arrived at the crease and has faced just 4 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, will look to wrap the Kiwi innings as quickly as possible.  

PLAYING XI

INDIA: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

