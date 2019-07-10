India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, CWC 2019 1st Semi-Final: When will IND vs NZ semi-final resume?

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: As bowlers dominated the Kiwi batsmen, skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor made sure that New Zealand remained in the contest during their semi-final match against India in Manchester on Tuesday. Both the batsman completed their respective half-centuries and helped New Zealand reach 211/5 before rain interrupted the play. The match will resume on Wednesday and New Zealand will continue from where they left.

For India, as usual, Jasprit Bumrah was economical with the ball and provided India with the early breakthrough. Ravindra Jadeja was another player who was superb with the ball as he only conceded 34 runs in his 10-over quota and picked the wicket of Henry Nicholls.

When will India vs New Zealand semi-final clash resume?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will resume on Wednesday, July 9, 2019.

Where will India vs New Zealand semi-final clash take place?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does India vs New Zealand semi-final resume?

India vs New Zealand semi-final resume will begin at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand semi-final clash?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.