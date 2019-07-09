India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ clash on TV?

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match at Star Sports 1, Hotstar: India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday. The Men in Blue will enter the contest on the back of a convincing 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Despite a middle-order flop show, the Indian top order comprising, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, have been the spine behind India’s batting. Rohit is currently the leading run scorer of the tournament with five centuries. The bowling unit is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who has so far scalped 17 wickets and has been very clinical with his approach.

New Zealand, on the other hand, secured a place in the knockout stages on the back of a strong start but the Black Caps have lost three matches on the bounce. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have been amongst the runs but others batsman have failed to make an impact so far. Lockie Ferguson has been their strike bowler in the tournament with 17 wickets in 7 matches along with Trent Boult, who has 15 wickets under his name in 8 games that he has played.

When will India vs New Zealand semi-final clash take place?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Where will India vs New Zealand semi-final clash take place?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does India vs New Zealand semi-final clash begin?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand semi-final clash?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.