Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand: What happens if the semi-final clash gets washed out?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-new-zealand-what-happens-if-the-semi-final-clash-gets-washed-out-5822709/

India vs New Zealand: What happens if the semi-final clash gets washed out?

New Zealand were on their way to a fighting total when it started drizzling and covers were brought on to cover the pitch and most part of the grounds.

manchester weather, manchester weather report, weather, weather today, manchester weather today, india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand weather forecast today, world cup 2019 semi final, ind vs nz, ind vs nz match weather, ind vs nz weather, weather, weather today, weather report today manchester, india vs new zealand, india vs new zealand world cup, india vs new zealand world cup 2019, india vs new zealand weather today
Groundsmen bring out a water removal machine as it rains during the Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester (Source: AP)

In the first semifinal of the World Cup 2019, New Zealand were 211/5 in the 46th over before rain stopped play at Manchester, Old Trafford on Tuesday. New Zealand were on their way to a fighting total when it started drizzling and covers were brought on to cover the pitch and most part of the grounds. So what happens if the rain doesn’t stop?

If the match is washed out on Tuesday, it will be played on the following day, which is the ‘reserve day’. Unlike the group stage fixtures where a point is allotted to both the sides in case of a washout, ICC has a reserve day for both semi-finals and finals.

If the match is washed out on the reserve day too then India will automatically qualify for the finals courtesy of accumulating the higher number of points in the group stages.

If the rain stops within a given period of time then the DLS method comes into play. One or both the teams may not get to bat the 50 overs as both balls and the target is revised after taking the ongoing situation into consideration.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Interestingly, the league stage match between India and New Zealand got washed out too. The two sides played each other in the warm-up matches with Kiwi pace battery rattling the Indian batting order.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 WATCH: The many moods of Virat Kohli in World Cup semifinal
2 Kane Williamson becomes New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in a single World Cup
3 India vs New Zealand: Twitterati roast Sanjay Manjrekar as Ravindra Jadeja scalps Henry Nicholls