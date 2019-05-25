World Cup 2019 Practice Match, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where is IND vs NZ warm-up match?

World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Practice Match: Armed with pedigree, personnel, and form, favourites India will look to hit the ground running when they face New Zealand in their opening warm-up game of the World Cup on Saturday. However, with India yet to clear the haze of confusion over the number four position, it will be much more than a ritual of allowing one top-order batsman after another — behemoths in their own right — a hit in the middle.

The outing at the Kennington Oval will go beyond experimenting with their highly skilled bowling attack, and quite a bit of focus will be on K L Rahul and Vijay Shankar, contenders for the number four slot.

Kohli’s men, second behind England in the one-day international rankings, will start the tournament among the favourites alongside the host nation and defending champions Australia.

When is India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match?

India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Where is India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match?

India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match will be played at The Oval, London.

What time does India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match begin?

India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match?

India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match?

India vs New Zealand World Cup warm-up match Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.