Sachin Tendulkar has advice for Virat Kohli on selecting India XI for World Cup semi-final

Sachin Tendulkar wants Ravindra Jadeja to play in Dinesh Karthik's position. Karthik has been played as a lower order batsman in two matches in the World Cup. He made 8 runs in the one opportunity he got to bat.

Sachin Tendulkar walks on the ground before India’s World Cup match against England (Reuters Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar, speaking on the eve of India’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, said he would like to see Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami in the playing XI on Wednesday.

“Jadeja is one option I would like to throw on the table to the team management. I feel if Dinesh Karthik is going to bat at No. 7 then possible Jadeja could be an option there because his left-arm spin can come in handy. In a big match, you would want a cover-up because we are playing just 5 bowlers,” Sachin told India Today.

Dinesh Karthik has been played in the team as a lower order batsman in two matches in the World Cup. He made 8 runs in the one opportunity he got to bat, against Bangladesh. Tendulkar feels that Jadeja can play at No.7 in the team, considering that he can share the duties of the fifth bowler with Hardik Pandya as well as play the role of a lower order batsman.

Tendulkar also implied that India should play four specialist bowlers in the semifinal, with Mohammed Shami returning to the team. Shami was not part of the team which beat Sri Lanka in India’s last group fixture, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expensive in that match.

“I would also be tempted to bring back Mohammed Shami because against West Indies he was good on the same venue. When we talk about Old Trafford there are pleasant experiences for Shami, he came back into the team and picked up wickets. So I would be tempted to have him back,” Tendulkar said.

India will hold the edge against New Zealand as the two teams face off in the first semifinal of the World Cup in Manchester on Wednesday.

India have won seven of their nine group matches – with the India vs New Zealand group match having been washed off – and everything has been falling in place for the 2011 champions throughout the tournament. New Zealand, who had been on top of the points table in the first two weeks of the World Cup, however, have suffered a dip towards the end of the group stage and were the last team to have their place in the semis guaranteed.

