World Cup 2019: India hold the cards in semifinal against New Zealand

India will hold the edge against New Zealand as the two teams face off in the first semifinal of the World Cup in Manchester on Wednesday. India have won seven of their nine group matches – with the India vs New Zealand group match having been washed off – and everything has been falling in place for the 2011 champions throughout the tournament. New Zealand, who had been on top of the points table in the first two weeks of the World Cup, however, have suffered a dip towards the end of the group stage and were the last team to have their place in the semis guaranteed.

Team News: There are no reports of injury worries for either team. Yuzvendra Chahal, according to Kohli, was a forced change in the last match, but he should be available for selection. However, India could continue to go in without both their frontline spinners because of the number of right-handers in the New Zealand side. Deciding the bowling combination will be the Indian team management’s biggest headache, with most of the batting order spot having been cemented.

As for New Zealand, the big problem for them throughout this World Cup has been the failure of their batsmen to support Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls have taken turns to partner up with Martin Guptill at the top of the order, but both have struggled to find runs.

Key Battles: The key battle in this match will be the one between India’s top order and New Zealand’s pace attack. Rohit Sharma (647 runs), KL Rahul (360 runs) and Virat Kohli (442 runs) will meet their match in Lockie Ferguson (17 wickets), Trent Boult (15 wickets) and Matt Henry (10 wickets). All-rounders Jimmy Neesham (11 wickets) and Colin de Grandhomme (5 wickets) take the Kiwi seamers’ tally to 58 wickets.

Pitch & Conditions: The Old Trafford ground has rewarded batting with application throughout this World Cup, without being too bounteous. Kane Williamson scored 148 against West Indies here, while Virat Kohli (72) and MS Dhoni (56) were the highest scorers when India played West Indies at this ground. Pace bowlers have also received assistance at this ground, as we saw when Shami broke through the Windies top order with the new ball and also when Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson fared similarly.

Rain was the star of the show when India and New Zealand were scheduled to face off in the round-robin phase, and it may return for the semifinal as well. Early morning showers have been predicted over Manchester on Wednesday, while rain is expected to return in the evening. Dark clouds are expected to hover in the first innings – which could be the perfect setting for either side’s pace battery to run through the opposition.

If the match is washed out on Tuesday, it will be played on the following day, which is the ‘reserve day’. Unlike the group stage fixtures where a point is allotted to both the sides in case of a washout, ICC has a reserve day for both semi-finals and finals.

Recent Form: India are riding high on back of a run of commanding victories. Barring the defeat to England, India have never been under much pressure. The most they have been pushed apart from that one defeat is when Afghanistan fell short of their total by 11 runs.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been coming under increasing pressure through the tournament. They did not run into trouble in their first four matches, but then had narrow victories over South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan. They then lost by big margins to Australia and England.

Squads

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Match starts at 3 pm IST