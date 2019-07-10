‘Advantage employees if salary is given by Duckworth Lewis’: Semifinal rain interruption sparks jokes

Rain came down to mar the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday, but former players and fans kept their good humour, making fun of the complexities of the Duckworth-Lewis-Sterne system of calculating targets in rain-truncated matches and marvelling at the coincidence of a second World Cup match between India and New Zealand being washed out in the same edition. India’s round-robin match against New Zealand had been washed out without a ball being bowled.

Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office. What do HR log think? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2019

If you’re in a country that’s facing drought, please organise a #IndvNZ game….it might change the fortunes. For good. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 9, 2019

So the two-day international semi- finals to resume tomorrow. India will be happy with this compared to a curtailed game. #IndvNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 9, 2019

So rain drenches #OldTrafford! British rain is like the #Brexit process: it just goes on & on, & every time you think the sun might just break through, the mess starts all over again. How on earth did the English invent a game that requires eight hours of sunshine a day? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 9, 2019

Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method should be included in the CBSE class 10 syllabus #INDvNZ @BCCI — Nikunj Choudhari (@Nikunj_nixu) July 9, 2019

That’s crazy.I’m afraid I have never comprehended this Duckworth-Lewis (Stern) stuff. And have no intention of getting a Ph.D in it. I think it’s time to create a Dalwinder-Lalwani-Subramaniam method. Then it’ll make sense… https://t.co/buSFT8zzRs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2019

New Zealand will resume their innings at 211/5 in 46.1 overs when play resumes on Wednesday, a day that had been kept as reserve day in the eventuality of rain making play impossible on Tuesday.