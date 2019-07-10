Toggle Menu
‘Advantage employees if salary is given by Duckworth Lewis’: Semifinal rain interruption sparks jokeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-new-zealand-semifinal-duckworth-lewis-sterne-dls-rain-twitter-5822937/

‘Advantage employees if salary is given by Duckworth Lewis’: Semifinal rain interruption sparks jokes

India's round-robin match against New Zealand had been washed out without a ball being bowled. With the semifinal being suspended on Tuesday for the same reason, Twitter was quick to jump to the jokes and memes.

A super sopper is used to remove water from the ground after rain forces suspension of the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday (AP Photo)

Rain came down to mar the World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday, but former players and fans kept their good humour, making fun of the complexities of the Duckworth-Lewis-Sterne system of calculating targets in rain-truncated matches and marvelling at the coincidence of a second World Cup match between India and New Zealand being washed out in the same edition. India’s round-robin match against New Zealand had been washed out without a ball being bowled.

New Zealand will resume their innings at 211/5 in 46.1 overs when play resumes on Wednesday, a day that had been kept as reserve day in the eventuality of rain making play impossible on Tuesday.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: India bowlers dominate New Zealand before rain forces semifinal postponement
2 Hope God sits in India dressing room if we play England in World Cup final, says Ravi Shastri
3 Ravindra Jadeja spat boils over: Sanjay Manjrekar ‘blocks’ Michael Vaughan