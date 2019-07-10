Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand: All you need to know about reserve day for semi-final clashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-new-zealand-semi-final-reserve-day-5822948/

India vs New Zealand: All you need to know about reserve day for semi-final clash

After rain suspended play for the day on Tuesday in the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand, the match would continue on Wednesday from where it was left off, with New Zealand resuming play again from 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

General view of the big screen after the rain stopped play. (AP)

India vs New Zealand semifinal match at Old Trafford, Manchester was called off on Tuesday after rain interrupted play with only 3.5 overs left in New Zealand’s first innings. New Zealand were batting on 211/5 at that stage and with no further play possible, the remainder of the match was deferred to Wednesday.

Rain arrived over Old Trafford at 2 PM local time and went on relentlessly throughout the afternoon. The covers came off for a short period of time at 5.30 pm, but after officials inspected the pitch play was called off for the day around an hour later.

After Martin Guptill (1) was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah on the fourth over, captain Kane Williamson (67) took charge of his team and guided New Zealand over the 100-run mark, while Ravindra Jadeja had sent his partner Henry Nicholls back to the gallery. After Williamson was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, veteran batsman Ross Taylor (67*) showed resilience to hang on to guide the Kiwis to a respectable total.

Stuck at 211/5 after 46.1 overs, New Zealand have a chance on Wednesday to increase their total even further, but the weather forecast for Wednesday is worse than Tuesday, so there’s still a heavy chance that the match might not even happen, or if it does, might happen in limited overs.

What are the DLS calculations?

If it continues to pour on Wednesday, India could have to a revised target courtesy of Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method, which would be 237 for 46 overs. If it’s reduced to just 20 overs, the Men in Blue would have to chase a challenging 148.

What is Reserve Day?

The reserve day has been kept by ICC because of scenarios like this, where a knockout match cannot be completed on the same day. The play will continue from where it was left off, and would not be a restart, using the same start time and hours of play as the scheduled match day.

Advertising

The reserve day is only put to use when it is impossible to reduce the number of overs down to the minimum 20 overs per team, or by extending the match up to 120 minutes because of weather conditions.

The reserve days are: July 10, for India vs New Zealand at Old Trafford; July 12 for England vs Australia at Edgbaston; July 15 for WinnerSF1 vs Winner SF2 at Lord’s.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

If no play on Reserve Day?

Incidentally, India’s league match against the Black Caps was also washed out in Nottingham. If a repeat of that happens on Wednesday, then New Zealand would crash out of the semi-final and India would progress to the final, because of having a better league position on the points table.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: Fans ejected from stadium after political protest during India vs New Zealand
2 ‘Advantage employees if salary is given by Duckworth Lewis’: Semifinal rain interruption sparks jokes
3 World Cup 2019: India bowlers dominate New Zealand before rain forces semifinal postponement