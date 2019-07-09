India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE: India aim for final berth

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Score Updates: It has been a dream World Cup campaign for Virat Kohli’s men and now everything boils down to having two perfect days. The quest starts with the semifinal clash against New Zealand on Tuesday. And though the formidable Indian top-order, led by tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, is expected to deliver, New Zealand’s seam attack will also be ready and waiting to knock at the corridor of uncertainty.

The Men in Blue will enter the contest on the back of a convincing 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. New Zealand, on the other hand, would like like to return to winning ways after going down in their three final league matches.