India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE: India aim for final berth

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Updates: India take on New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score: India will take on New Zealand in the first of two semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019.

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Score Updates: It has been a dream World Cup campaign for Virat Kohli’s men and now everything boils down to having two perfect days. The quest starts with the semifinal clash against New Zealand on Tuesday. And though the formidable Indian top-order, led by tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, is expected to deliver, New Zealand’s seam attack will also be ready and waiting to knock at the corridor of uncertainty.

The Men in Blue will enter the contest on the back of a convincing 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. New Zealand, on the other hand, would like like to return to winning ways after going down in their three final league matches.

PROBABLE XI:

IND: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

NZ: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

