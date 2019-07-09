Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand: Twitterati roast Sanjay Manjrekar as Ravindra Jadeja scalps Henry Nicholls

Ever since having a Twitter bout with Ravindra Jadeja, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has seemingly taken a stand against the spinner, complaining about his selection in the semi-final against New Zealand in a non-rankturner pitch.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja, third left,, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls, right, in the World Cup final (AP Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in India’s playing XI for the semifinals clash against New Zealand came as a disappointment for commentator Sanjay Manjrekar as he believed that Kedar Jadhav would have been a better choice in the overcast condition at Manchester. In fact, in his predicted playing XI before the match, Manjrekar had kept Jadeja out. But the left-arm all-rounder justified his selection and bowled out Henry Nicholls in his fourth over. The dismissal set the internet on fire as Twitterati started roasting Manjrekar.

Here is Manjrekar’s prediction for the game, which was ridiculed by Indian cricket fans on the social media platform.

After Nicholl’s dismissal, fans took to Twitter to hit out at Manjrekar.

In the previous match too, Manjrekar had to eat his own words when he complained about Jadeja’s bowling average compared to fellow spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, right before Jadeja dismissed Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. India won their ultimate match of the round-robin stage by 7 wickets.

Recently, Jadeja had hit out at Manjrekar on Twitter for calling him a “bits and pieces player”. After India’s loss to England, when asked if Jadeja should get a chance against Bangladesh, Manjrekar had said, “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.”

Reacting to it, Jadeja had expressed his anger tweeting, “Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”

Ravindra Jadeja had a successful bowling spell against New Zealand in the first innings finishing with the figures 1/34 after ten overs.

