India vs New Zealand: Twitterati roast Sanjay Manjrekar as Ravindra Jadeja scalps Henry Nicholls

Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in India’s playing XI for the semifinals clash against New Zealand came as a disappointment for commentator Sanjay Manjrekar as he believed that Kedar Jadhav would have been a better choice in the overcast condition at Manchester. In fact, in his predicted playing XI before the match, Manjrekar had kept Jadeja out. But the left-arm all-rounder justified his selection and bowled out Henry Nicholls in his fourth over. The dismissal set the internet on fire as Twitterati started roasting Manjrekar.

India have taken a slight risk playing just 5 bowlers out of which 2 are not ideally suited for this pitch. #CWCUP2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 9, 2019

Here is Manjrekar’s prediction for the game, which was ridiculed by Indian cricket fans on the social media platform.

Based on the pitch not being worn out, longer boundaries & the opposition’s track record v India. My Indian playing XI for the Semis-

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Kedar

Hardik

Dhoni

Kuldeep

Shami

Chahal

Bumrah — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 8, 2019

After Nicholl’s dismissal, fans took to Twitter to hit out at Manjrekar.

Jadeja just blew the stumps to bits and pieces — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) July 9, 2019

Manjrekar: I don’t know why Jadeja is selected instead of kuldeep

Me: pic.twitter.com/eELbZzeqav — Ishita Sharma (@IshitaS66626567) July 9, 2019

In the previous match too, Manjrekar had to eat his own words when he complained about Jadeja’s bowling average compared to fellow spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, right before Jadeja dismissed Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. India won their ultimate match of the round-robin stage by 7 wickets.

Recently, Jadeja had hit out at Manjrekar on Twitter for calling him a “bits and pieces player”. After India’s loss to England, when asked if Jadeja should get a chance against Bangladesh, Manjrekar had said, “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.”

Reacting to it, Jadeja had expressed his anger tweeting, “Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja had a successful bowling spell against New Zealand in the first innings finishing with the figures 1/34 after ten overs.