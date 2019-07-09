Ravindra Jadeja spat boils over: Sanjay Manjrekar ‘blocks’ Michael Vaughan

Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling and fielding were vital in India’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday, but there were battles being fought over him off the field. Sanjay Manjrekar, the former India player-turned-commentator, who has found himself in the eye of a storm for referring to Jadeja as a “bits and pieces cricketer”, reportedly blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Vaughan was tweeting throughout India’s semifinal against New Zealand, referring to Jadeja as ‘Bits and Piece’.

Advertising

“Bits & pieces time … !!” he said when Jadeja was brought on to bowl in the 11th over.

Then, as the New Zealand batsmen struggled to get Jadeja away, Vaughan tweeted: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it.” Jadeja took the wicket of Henry Nicholls and also took the important catch of Kane Williamson.

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it …. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

However, the twist in the tale came about when Vaughan revealed towards the end of the Kiwi innings that Manjrekar had blocked him on Twitter. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar!!”

Vaughan and Manjrekar have been caught in a spat over Jadeja throughout the World Cup. Earlier, Manjrekar had picked Jadeja in his predicted playing XI for India in the semifinal. Vaughan had reacted to this by saying, “I see you’ve picked that bits and pieces cricketer.” Manjrekar retorted to this by saying that it was not his team but instead the team he predicted the Indian team management to go with.

The storm over Jadeja and Manjrekar started when Jadeja lashed out at the commentator on Twitter over a comment he had made. Manjrekar had said that he was not too keen to see a “bits and pieces” player in the playing XI. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.