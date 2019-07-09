Toggle Menu
Ravindra Jadeja spat boils over: Sanjay Manjrekar ‘blocks’ Michael Vaughanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-new-zealand-ravindra-jadeja-sanjay-manjrekar-michael-vaughan-spat-5822686/

Ravindra Jadeja spat boils over: Sanjay Manjrekar ‘blocks’ Michael Vaughan

Ravindra Jadeja has been at the root of a spat between Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan during the World Cup. "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar!!" Vaughan tweeted on Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja has been at the centre of a spat between Sanjay Manjrekar and Michael Vaughan during the World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling and fielding were vital in India’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday, but there were battles being fought over him off the field. Sanjay Manjrekar, the former India player-turned-commentator, who has found himself in the eye of a storm for referring to Jadeja as a “bits and pieces cricketer”, reportedly blocked former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter.

Vaughan was tweeting throughout India’s semifinal against New Zealand, referring to Jadeja as ‘Bits and Piece’.

“Bits & pieces time … !!” he said when Jadeja was brought on to bowl in the 11th over.

Then, as the New Zealand batsmen struggled to get Jadeja away, Vaughan tweeted: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it.” Jadeja took the wicket of Henry Nicholls and also took the important catch of Kane Williamson.

However, the twist in the tale came about when Vaughan revealed towards the end of the Kiwi innings that Manjrekar had blocked him on Twitter. He tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by Sanjay Manjrekar!!”

Vaughan and Manjrekar have been caught in a spat over Jadeja throughout the World Cup. Earlier, Manjrekar had picked Jadeja in his predicted playing XI for India in the semifinal. Vaughan had reacted to this by saying, “I see you’ve picked that bits and pieces cricketer.” Manjrekar retorted to this by saying that it was not his team but instead the team he predicted the Indian team management to go with.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The storm over Jadeja and Manjrekar started when Jadeja lashed out at the commentator on Twitter over a comment he had made. Manjrekar had said that he was not too keen to see a “bits and pieces” player in the playing XI. “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: England have positive record against Australia in last four years, says Joe Root
2 India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: What happens if the semi-final clash gets washed out?
3 WATCH: The many moods of Virat Kohli in World Cup semifinal