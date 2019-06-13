World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Both sides look to remain unbeaten if weather allows play

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Squad LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli's men take on New Zealand in their third clash on Thursday.

World Cup 2019, Ind vs NZ Squad, Players List: India take on New Zealand on Thursday. (Source: BCCI)

World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: India delivered two back-to-back victories to give a positive start to their ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit is now all set for their next challenge against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Both the teams are riding high on confidence with 100 per cent winning record, however, the onus will be on India who will have to figure out a new opening pair with Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the tournament at least three weeks.

New Zealand have had a good record against India at global events. Kane Williamson’s men would be more than determined to win four-on-trot and maintain their pole position. The side has beaten Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and now face a stern test against the men in blue.

KL for Shikhar Dhawan; ____ for Rahul

With Rahul about to take the injured opener Shikhar Dhawan's slot at the top, the No.4 question is staring at Indian cricket again. READ MORE

No shortcut to success

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XI

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of all the action off the field, the talk around the big match and the predicted playing XI as India take on New Zealand in hope of remaining unbeaten.

Virat Kohli says his job is simple: When India is fielding, he merely chooses which teammate bowls next and lets them rip. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah soften up the opposition openers. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal build frustration through the middle overs. Allrounders Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav probe for errors.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

