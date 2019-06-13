World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Both sides look to remain unbeaten if weather allows play

World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: India delivered two back-to-back victories to give a positive start to their ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit is now all set for their next challenge against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. Both the teams are riding high on confidence with 100 per cent winning record, however, the onus will be on India who will have to figure out a new opening pair with Shikhar Dhawan being ruled out of the tournament at least three weeks.

New Zealand have had a good record against India at global events. Kane Williamson’s men would be more than determined to win four-on-trot and maintain their pole position. The side has beaten Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and now face a stern test against the men in blue.