World Cup 2019 LIVE, India vs New Zealand Practice Match Live Cricket Score Online: Favourites India aim for positive start in warm-up fixture

World Cup 2019 Practice Match, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: India and New Zealand will like to start things on a positive note ahead of their respective World Cup campaign. The Men In Blue on Saturday will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval in London. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. India will take this opportunity to adapt themselves to the English conditions and fix their Playing XI.

With India yet to clear the haze of confusion over the number four position, the focus will be on KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar, contenders for the number four slot. New Zealand, on the other hand, will miss the services of Tom Latham, who is likely to remain absent from the contest due to an injury.

Live Blog

TOSS!

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. 

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up match between India and New Zealand. While the Men In Blue will take this opportunity to adapt themselves to the English conditions and fix their Playing XI, New Zealand will miss the services of Tom Latham, who is likely to remain absent from the contest due to an injury.

Squad:

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

