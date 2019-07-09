Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand, Manchester Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Slight downpour expected during IND vs NZ clashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-new-zealand-manchester-weather-forecast-today-and-pitch-report-5822006/

India vs New Zealand, Manchester Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Slight downpour expected during IND vs NZ clash

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) World Cup 2019, Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: While fans can expect a high-intensity contest, rains might play a spoilsport with downpour being predicted on the match day.

Cricket – ICC Cricket World Cup – South Africa Nets – Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain – July 5, 2019 A groundsman tends to the pitch after South Africa Nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) World Cup 2019, Manchester Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: A confident Indian side will take on New Zealand in the first semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019 in Manchester on Tuesday. While fans can expect a high-intensity contest, rains might play a spoilsport with downpour being predicted on the match day.

After securing a convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit emerged as the table toppers, with 15 points in nine matches New Zealand, on the other hand, were shaky during the final phase of the league stage and stood at the fourth position. With three defeats in their nine matches, the Black Caps could only garner 11 points in an equal number of matches.

Despite leading the table, the Men in Blue won’t make the mistake to take the Kiwis lightly. Spearheaded by the Trent Boult, the Kiwi pace battery has already rattled the Indian batting unit during their warm-up fixture Kane Williamson and his men, on the other hand, will go into the contest on the back of tSports Desk hree consecutive defeats and would look to return winning ways when they take on India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford.

WEATHER REPORT: Rain is likely to play a spoilsport during the semi-final clash between India and New Zealand. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 16-degree Celsius whereas 7-degree Celsius is estimated to be lowest.

Advertising

Just in case, if the match is washed out on Tuesday, it will be played on the following day, which is the ‘reserve day’. Unlike the group stage fixtures where a point is allotted to both the sides in case of a washout, ICC has a reserve day for both semi-finals and finals.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

PITCH REPORT: The previous match played at this venue was the final league fixture between Australia and South Africa, which the Proteas won by 10 runs. So based on the results, one can say that it is a batting pitch, so it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: India aim to carry winning momentum
2 India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs NZ
3 Behind so many Indian faces in stands: Priority for ICC-linked fan groups, sheer desperation