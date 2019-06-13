India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch IND vs NZ

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In the absence of an injured Shikhar Dhawan, India will be put through a stern test by a feisty New Zealand attack ready to ask a few probing questions if weather does not play spoilsport in their World Cup encounter on Thursday. The contest, which could be a curtailed one due to inclement weather, will have a quality Black Caps seam attack ready to make life difficult for a new opening pair that is likely to feature KL Rahul at the top alongside Rohit Sharma. Dhawan has been ruled out of at least the next three games owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. Meanwhile, New Zealand have limited Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to fewer than 250 runs each, and overcome all of them batting second.

When will India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Where will India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time does India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash?

The India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.