Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 1st Semi-Final LIVE: Match to resume shortly with New Zealand at 211/5https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-new-zealand-live-cricket-score-online-world-cup-2019-1st-semi-final-manchester-rain-weather-forecast-5822888/

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 1st Semi-Final LIVE: Match to resume shortly with New Zealand at 211/5

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Cricket Score Today Match Updates: Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will resume the New Zealand innings from 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score: The Men in Blue and the Kiwis will fight it out again on the reserve day.

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: After the play was suspended on Tuesday, the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand will resume on Wednesday, which is the reserve day. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will resume the New Zealand innings from 211/5 after 46.1 overs. While Taylor is batting on 67, Latham has just arrived in the middle and has just faced four deliveries.

Electing to bat, New Zealand had got off to a shaky start losing opener Martin Guptill early to Jasprit Bumrah. Then Henry Nicholls and captain Kane Williamson, who scored 67 runs before he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, steadied the innings until they passed the baton to Ross Taylor.

In case of a washout on the reserve day too, India will automatically qualify for the finals courtesy of accumulating the higher number of points in the group stages.

Live Blog

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE:

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the semi-final clash between New Zealand and India. After rain played a spoilsport on Tuesday, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will resume the New Zealand innings from where they left. While Taylor is batting on 67, Latham had just arrived at the crease and has faced just 4 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, will look to wrap the Kiwi innings as quickly as possible. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES! 

PLAYING XI

INDIA: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Eoin Morgan’s England ‘a different animal’, says Liam Plunkett
2 ‘Uneven, two-paced’: Ex-cricketers slam pitch used in India-New Zealand semifinal
3 India vs New Zealand Manchester Weather, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Can Taylor take Kiwi total past 250?