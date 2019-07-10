India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 1st Semi-Final LIVE: Match to resume shortly with New Zealand at 211/5

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: After the play was suspended on Tuesday, the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand will resume on Wednesday, which is the reserve day. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham will resume the New Zealand innings from 211/5 after 46.1 overs. While Taylor is batting on 67, Latham has just arrived in the middle and has just faced four deliveries.

Electing to bat, New Zealand had got off to a shaky start losing opener Martin Guptill early to Jasprit Bumrah. Then Henry Nicholls and captain Kane Williamson, who scored 67 runs before he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, steadied the innings until they passed the baton to Ross Taylor.

In case of a washout on the reserve day too, India will automatically qualify for the finals courtesy of accumulating the higher number of points in the group stages.