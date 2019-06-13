India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: Who will break their winning streak?

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India and New Zealand are the only two ICC Men’s World Cup 2019 teams that have maintained a winning streak so far. But one of the sides are going to see their first defeat of the tournament on Thursday when they meet at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, provided the weather does not play spoilsport. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been ruled out due to a thumb injury, KL Rahul is expected to go up and open with vice-captain Rohit Sharma. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side will be aiming to win four-on-trot and maintain their pole position.

While India opened the tournament with a six-wicket win against South Africa, the men in blue went on to defeat a confident Australia by 36 runs to stay at the third position in the points table with four points. Meanwhile, New Zealand tops the table after beating Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in their first three matches of the tournament.