India vs New Zealand, Manchester Weather Forecast Today, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Rain likely to play spoilsport again

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) World Cup 2019 Semi-Final, Manchester Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: While one can expect a great contest if the match continues on the reserve day but the weather might once again play a spoilsport.

Rain interrupts India vs New Zealand semi-finals on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

As bowlers dominated the Kiwi batsmen, skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor made sure that New Zealand remained in the contest during their semi-final match against India in Manchester on Tuesday. Both the batsman completed their respective half-centuries and helped New Zealand reach 211/5 before rain interrupted the play. The match will resume on Friday and New Zealand will continue from where they left.

Williamson, who became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in a single edition of World Cup, led his team from the front and scored 67 off 95 balls before being removed by Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Taylor, who scored 67 off 85 balls, is still present at the crease and would try to push the Kiwi total beyond the 250-run-mark with 23 more balls to be played in the New Zealand innings.

For India, as usual, Jasprit Bumrah was economical with the ball and provided India with the early breakthrough. Ravindra Jadeja was another player who was superb with the ball as he only conceded 34 runs in his 10-over quota and picked the wicket of Henry Nicholls.

WEATHER REPORT: While one can expect a great contest if the match continues on the reserve day but the weather might once again play a spoilsport. As per reports, the sky will remain overcast and showers are expected during the day. The temperature is likely to hover around 14-16 degree Celsius.

What if the match gets washed out on the reserve day?

New Zealand would crash out of the semi-final and India would progress to the final, because of their respective standings on the points table.

What are the DLS calculations?

If it continues to pour on Wednesday, India could have to a revised target courtesy of Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method, which would be 237 for 46 overs. If it’s reduced to just 20 overs, the Men in Blue would have to chase a challenging 148.

