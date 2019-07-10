World Cup 2019: India crash out as New Zealand defy all odds to enter second final in a row

India crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a heart-breaking 18-run loss to New Zealand on day two of the first semifinal at Old Trafford. New Zealand added 28 runs to their overnight score to finish at 239/8, after which the Kiwi bowling attack turned the game around, taking three wickets in the opening 19 balls. Tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were all dismissed after scoring a run each.

However, from 24/4, India got themselves back in the game thanks to a superb 116-run seventh-wicket partnership between MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77). But after the two were dismissed, India was bowled out for 221 with three balls remaining.

Toss: Earlier on Tuesday, New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first.

First innings: Indian bowlers dominated New Zealand in Manchester before rain forced play to be suspended for the day. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowled fiery new ball spells, which the Kiwi batsmen found hard to deal with.

Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson then steadied the innings. The duo shared a 68-run stand before Nicholls was removed by Ravindra Jadeja. Williamson (67) slammed a half-century and took the score past 100. He also shared a valuable 65-run stand with Ross Taylor to take the Kiwis past 200. However, with the clouds opening up for the rest of the day, it was decided that play would be suspended and the match would resume from the same point on Wednesday.

As New Zealand resumed play from 211/5 in 46.1 overs, Taylor got run out after adding just seven runs to his overnight score. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then struck with a twin-blow, sending back Tom Latham (10) and Matt Henry (1). NZ were restricted to 239/8.

Second innings: Chasing a stiff 240, India got off to its worst start as they lost their in-form batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul – inside three overs. Kiwi seamers Trent Boult and Matt Henry bowled a tight line and the Indian batsmen struggled to score. They could only manage to get to 24/4 at the end of first 10 overs, making it the lowest first powerplay score at the ongoing World Cup.

India were at 77/5 and heading for defeat halfway through its allotted 50 overs. Rishabh Pant played a handy knock but could did not stay for too long, and was dismissed for 32. He was leading the rebuilding effort but was getting bogged down by some tight bowling when he tried to hit off-spinner Mitchell Santner, and was caught on the boundary by Colin de Grandhomme.

Hardik Pandya was the sixth man out for India, caught near the boundary by Williamson, again off Santner. MS Dhoni (24) and Ravindra Jadeja (75) then shared a century stand for the seventh wicket and appeared to be India’s last hope. With the dismissal of Jadeja and Dhoni, India’s hopes were crushed.

WHAT A MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE! Martin Guptill was 🔛🎯 to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i84pTIrYbk — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

The Black Caps will face the winners of Thursday’s semi-final between England and Australia in Sunday’s final at Lords.

Gamechanger: India registered the lowest powerplay score in World Cup 2019. Trent Boult and Matt Henry bowled a tight line as the Indian batsmen struggled to score and could only manage 24/4. The horror start to the run-chase was a blow that the Men in Blue failed to recover from, and ultimately proved to be the turning point of the exciting contest.

Scorecard: New Zealand: 239/8 in 50 overs. (Ross Taylor 73, Kane Williamson 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/43, Jasprit Bumrah 1/39).

India: 221 all out in 49.3 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 77, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 50; Matt Henry 3/37, Mitchell Santner 2/34, Trent Boult 2/42).