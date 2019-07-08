India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: Who holds the edge in head-to-head record?

After a washout earlier in the World Cup, team India will have a shot at redemption when they lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-finals in Manchester on Tuesday. Before the start of the tournament, Kiwi pace battery spearheaded by the Trent Boult had rattled the Indian batting unit during their warm-up fixture, eventually winning the match six wickets.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit, who won seven out of the nine matches, emerged as the table toppers with 15 points. Despite leading the table, the Men in Blue won’t make the mistake to take the Kiwis lightly.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were shaky during the final phase of the league stage and stood at the fourth position. With three defeats in their nine matches, the Black Caps could only garner 11 points in an equal number of matches. Kane Williamson and his men, on the other hand, will go into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats and would look to return winning ways when they take on India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford.

If we look at the head-to-head record in World Cups, the Black Caps hold the edge over the Men in Blue and have emerged victorious on four occasions out of the seven times the teams have met each other in the World Cup.

India vs New Zealand 1975: The maiden clash

After electing to bat first, India posted a challenging 230 on the board, with Syed Ali scoring the lone half-century from the Indian unit. The all-rounder batting at a strike rate of 71.42 scored 70 off 98 balls, which included five fours and one six. In response, Kiwi opener Glenn Turner smashed a match-winning century helping his side complete the chase in 58.5 overs with six wickets in hand.

India vs New Zealand 1979: Kiwis maintain their dominance

After inviting India to bat first, New Zealand wrapped the Indian innings on 182. Showing some resistance against the Kiwi bowling attack, Sunil Gavaskar managed to score a half-century before he was dismissed on 55 by Sir Richard Hadlee. In response, Bruce Edgar and Turner remained unbeaten on 84 and 43 respectively, helping New Zealand finish the chase within 57 overs with eight wickets in hand.

India vs New Zealand 1987: Sidhu and Kapil take India across the line

It was the first time the World Cup was held in the sub-continent and the defending champions were playing in front of a cricket-frenzy crowd in Bengaluru. Pumped up with the home support, both Navjot Singh Sidhu and skipper Kapil Dev kept the scoreboard moving fast as India posted a challenging 252/7 on the board. While Sidhu scored 75 in 71 balls, Kapil added 72 in just 58 balls that included four boundaries and one maximum.

In response, Ken Rutherford and Andrew Jones kept New Zealand in the hunt but the side could only manage 236/8 in the 50 overs. India finally opened their account against New Zealand and Kapil was awarded the Man of the Match for his splendid batting performance.

India vs New Zealand 1987: Gavaskar only ODI ton, Chetan Sharma’s hattrick

It was October 31, 1987, and India required a huge win over New Zealand to finish top of their group, which would see India play their semi-final fixture in front of the home crowd in Mumbai, instead of traveling to Pakistan However, as the match was getting in New Zealand’s grip Chetan Sharma dismissed Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield in the final three deliveries of his sixth over to take the first hat-trick in World Cup history. The Kiwis who were headed towards posting an imposing total were restricted to 221/9.

After Sharma’s heroics, the Indian batsmen had the daunting task of completing the chase in 42.2 overs and the opening pair of Gavaskar and K Srikkanth lived up to expectations. The pair added 136 runs for the first wicket with Srikkanth smashing 75 off 58 deliveries, which included nine fours and three sixes. However, the task was not yet complete and Gavaskar scored his first and only ODI ton, making sure India completed the chase with 107 balls to spare.

India vs New Zealand 1992: Tendulkar’s knock goes in vain

After failing to beat India twice in the previous edition, New Zealand put up a brilliant all-round display to dismantle the Indian unit in the 1992 World Cup. After being asked to bat first, the Indian top-order crumbled badly in front of the Kiwi attack with Srikkanth returning to the pavilion on duck. However, a young Sachin Tendulkar in drak blue jersey came to India’s rescue he scored 84 helping India post a respectable 230/6 on the board. Kiwis, in response, completed the chase in just 47.1 overs with four wickets in hand.

India vs New Zealand 1999: India once bow down against New Zealand

After electing to bat first, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, a steady inning by Ajay Jadeja saw India cross the 250-run mark. Jadeja scored 76 in 103 balls, which included six boundaries and two maximums. In response, the opening pair of Matt Horne and Nathan Astle gave Kiwis a decent start as the pair added 45 runs for the first wicket. After Astle’s dismissal, Horne continued his run fest and went on to score 74 off 116 balls. After his dismissal, Roger Twose remained unbeaten and helped Kiwis complete the chase in 48.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

India vs New Zealand 2003: Zaheer Khan dismantles the Kiwi batting

After being asked to bat first, Zaheer Khan helped India get off to a rousing start as he dismissed Craig McMillan and Astle on consecutive deliveries in the first over of the match. He soon removed wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon McCullum and also took the wicket of Chris Harris as New Zealand could only manage 146 on the board.

Despite getting off to a miserable start, with Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Sachin Tendulkar all back to the pavilion with India on 21, Mohammad Kaif and Rahul Dravid played cautiously. The duo scored their respective half-centuries and helped India cross the line with 56 balls to spare.