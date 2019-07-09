India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs NZ

Toggle Menu
India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: The Indian team will aim to carry forward the winning momentum when they lock horns with New Zealand on Tuesday.

Despite leading the table, the Men in Blue won’t make the mistake to take the Kiwis lightly. (File Photo)

India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: After displaying a dominant show in the league stage at the ongoing World Cup, the Indian team will aim to carry forward the winning momentum when they lock horns with New Zealand on Tuesday. After securing a convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit emerged as the table toppers, with 15 points in nine matches.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were shaky during the final phase of the league stage and stood at the fourth position. With three defeats in their nine matches, the Black Caps could only garner 11 points in an equal number of matches.

Despite leading the table, the Men in Blue won’t make the mistake to take the Kiwis lightly. Spearheaded by the Trent Boult, the Kiwi pace battery has already rattled the Indian batting unit during their warm-up fixture. Kane Williamson and his men, on the other hand, will go into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats and would look to return winning ways when they take on India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford.

However, the weather might play a spoilsport with downpour being predicted on the match day.

PROBABLE XI:

IND: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

NZ: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

DREAM XI based on recent performances: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

