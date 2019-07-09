India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: India aim to carry winning momentum

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday. The Men in Blue will enter the contest on the back of a convincing 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Despite a middle-order flop show, the Indian top order comprising, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, have been the spine behind India’s batting. Rohit is currently the leading run scorer of the tournament with five centuries. The bowling unit is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who has so far scalped 17 wickets and has been very clinical with his approach.

New Zealand, on the other hand, secured a place in the knockout stages on the back of a strong start but the Black Caps have lost three matches on the bounce. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have been amongst the runs but others batsman have failed to make an impact so far. Lockie Ferguson has been their strike bowler in the tournament with 17 wickets in 7 matches along with Trent Boult, who has 15 wickets under his name in 8 games that he has played.