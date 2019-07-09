India vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: India aim to carry winning momentum

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester on Tuesday. The Men in Blue will enter the contest on the back of a convincing 7-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Despite a middle-order flop show, the Indian top order comprising, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli, have been the spine behind India’s batting. Rohit is currently the leading run scorer of the tournament with five centuries. The bowling unit is led by Jasprit Bumrah, who has so far scalped 17 wickets and has been very clinical with his approach.
New Zealand, on the other hand, secured a place in the knockout stages on the back of a strong start but the Black Caps have lost three matches on the bounce. Skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have been amongst the runs but others batsman have failed to make an impact so far. Lockie Ferguson has been their strike bowler in the tournament with 17 wickets in 7 matches along with Trent Boult, who has 15 wickets under his name in 8 games that he has played.
India hold the cards in semifinal against New Zealand
India will hold the edge against New Zealand as the two teams face off in the first semifinal of the World Cup in Manchester on Wednesday. India have won seven of their nine group matches – with the India vs New Zealand group match having been washed off – and everything has been falling in place for the 2011 champions throughout the tournament. New Zealand, who had been on top of the points table in the first two weeks of the World Cup, suffered a dip towards the end of the group stage and were the last team to have their place in the semis guaranteed. [PREVIEW]
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. After displaying a dominant show in the league stage at the ongoing World Cup, the Indian team will aim to carry forward the winning momentum. Despite leading the table, the Men in Blue won’t make the mistake to take the Kiwis lightly. Kane Williamson and his men, on the other hand, will go into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats and would look to return winning ways when they take on India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!