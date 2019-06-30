India vs England: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 5 consecutive World Cup fifties

Virat Kohli looked in pristine touch during his innings of 66 off 76 balls against England in the World Cup match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. After the early loss of KL Rahul, Kohli stitched together a 138-run partnership with Rohit Sharma to stabilize the innings.

FIFTY! Virat Kohli leading from the front, brings up his half-century off 59 deliveries. Keep going, Skip 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/VVxIO10v69 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2019

Kohli became the first captain in the history of the Cricket World Cup to score five consecutive fifties.

Advertising

He failed to make an impact in the first match, scoring just 18 against South Africa, but has scored a fifty in every match since then. His scores are 82 vs Australia, 77 vs Pakistan, 67 vs Afghanistan, 72 vs West Indies and now 66 vs England.

Only Steve Smith has scripted this feat of scoring five consecutive fifties in the World Cup. He did this for Australia in the 2015 World Cup.

However, the 42nd ODI century has been elusive for him so far. This is the second longest run of fifties without a 100 for Kohli since the last World Cup.