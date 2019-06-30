India vs England: Hosts bid ‘Good evening’ to the Men in Blue

Toggle Menu
England kept their World Cup semi-final hopes afloat after defeating the in-form India by 31 runs at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Chris Woakes took the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma (Reuters)

England defeated India by 31 runs in a thrilling encounter at Edgbaston on Sunday, after England put a record World Cup chase of 338 for the Men in Blue.

After Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow set England off to a healthy start to 160 without a wicket in 22 overs, England managed to keep the momentum with a late Ben Stokes blitz. Jonny Bairstow scored his elusive ton, his first in the World Cup, before he was dismissed by Shami on 111. Although the Indian pacer claimed five wickets, England kept the wheel turning with Stokes scoring 79 runs from 54 balls. England reached the total of 337/7 after punishing both the Indian spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

India were limited to a slow start after Chris Woakes bagged the wicket of KL Rahul. Although Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set a brilliant 138-run partnership, it was left too late with the asking runrate soaring. Dismissing Rohit Sharma on 102 and Hardik Pandya on 45, England cruised through to the end of the match limiting India to 306/5 after 50 overs.

They now have 10 points from eight games, and still within a sliver of distance of reaching the World Cup semi-final.

In the post-match session, former India captain Sourav Ganguly criticised the batting approach of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, rotating strike in the death overs and consuming too many balls.

Meanwhile, the Man of the Match, Jonny Bairstow said, “It was important to set a platform and assess the conditions early after winning the toss. It’s been frustrating for the guys as we’ve played well but the results have not gone in our favour. We can improve things going forward against New Zealand. I was reacting to each ball. VVS definitely helped me with his knowledge against spin (while playing for Sunrisers). They bowled well upfront as they got few edges but we capitalised later. We have three must win games in the next two weeks but we need to focus on the next game that we play against New Zealand.”

