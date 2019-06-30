India vs England: Tweeple explodes on Aleem Dar for his ‘poor’ umpiring

Toggle Menu
India vs England: As the ball passed Jason Roy it brushed his gloves and went straight into MS Dhoni's gloves. Hardik Pandya and skipper Virat Kohli straightaway went for the appeal but umpire Aleem Dar ruled it wide.

Playing against India in a crucial encounter, the opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made sure England get off to a solid start. The pair added 160 for the first wicket before substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja took a splendid catch at long-on to send Roy back to the pavilion on 66.

However, on the fifth ball of the eleventh over of the England innings, Hardik Pandya almost gave India the first breakthrough but umpire Aleem Dar ruled his decision against the Indian all-rounder.

It was a shortish delivery going down the leg stump and Roy went for the pull. As the ball passed the batsman it brushed his gloves and went straight into MS Dhoni’s gloves. Pandya and skipper Virat Kohli straightaway went for the appeal but umpire Aleem Dar ruled it wide.

Kohli was eager to take the review but Dhoni insisted to stick to the umpire’s decision but TV replay showed there was a spike on the Ultraedge.

Due to this incident, several cricket enthusiasts hailing from India and Pakistan took to Twitter and trolled the Pakistani umpire. Here are a few tweets: 

The Eoin Morgan-led English unit has so far dominated the Indian team in most part of the match. After winning the toss, both Roy and Bairstow gave England a positive start with the wicketkeeper-batsman notching up his first century of the tournament.

Pakistan and Bangladesh who have so far displayed an inconsistent show at the World Cup rely heavily on the result of this match. England’s defeat against India on Sunday will open the gates for both the nations to make it to the final four of the tournament.

