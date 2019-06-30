India vs England: Tweeple explodes on Aleem Dar for his ‘poor’ umpiring

Playing against India in a crucial encounter, the opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made sure England get off to a solid start. The pair added 160 for the first wicket before substitute fielder Ravindra Jadeja took a splendid catch at long-on to send Roy back to the pavilion on 66.

However, on the fifth ball of the eleventh over of the England innings, Hardik Pandya almost gave India the first breakthrough but umpire Aleem Dar ruled his decision against the Indian all-rounder.

It was a shortish delivery going down the leg stump and Roy went for the pull. As the ball passed the batsman it brushed his gloves and went straight into MS Dhoni’s gloves. Pandya and skipper Virat Kohli straightaway went for the appeal but umpire Aleem Dar ruled it wide.

Kohli was eager to take the review but Dhoni insisted to stick to the umpire’s decision but TV replay showed there was a spike on the Ultraedge.

Due to this incident, several cricket enthusiasts hailing from India and Pakistan took to Twitter and trolled the Pakistani umpire. Here are a few tweets:

If Pakistan is out of this world cup .. they have themselves to blame .. literally (hint:Aleem Dar) #INDvENG — bharat choudhary (@bharatchou) June 30, 2019

Pakistani fans waiting for Aleem Dar at Lahore Airport #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/a8b7lCfaJz — Rahul Singh (@rahulkrsingh291) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG Looks Aleem Dar might have knocked Pakistan out with this decision.#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/UWS1QKA5hn — Mehul Sanghani (@Mehul_K_S) June 30, 2019

A Pakistani becoming dushman to Pakistan right now is Aleem Dar. #INDvENG — Akhil (@kirataka_) June 30, 2019

The Eoin Morgan-led English unit has so far dominated the Indian team in most part of the match. After winning the toss, both Roy and Bairstow gave England a positive start with the wicketkeeper-batsman notching up his first century of the tournament.

Pakistan and Bangladesh who have so far displayed an inconsistent show at the World Cup rely heavily on the result of this match. England’s defeat against India on Sunday will open the gates for both the nations to make it to the final four of the tournament.