Watch: Ravindra Jadeja shocks Jason Roy with a stunning catch

During the crucial match against India in the World Cup, England were off to a blistering start after electing to bat at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow mauled the Indian attack and established the highest opening partnership by any team against India in the ongoing tournament. As India were desperately looking to break the dangerous partnership, Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch to get rid of Jason Roy in the first ball of Kuldeep Yadav’s fifth over. Jadeja was on the filed as a substitute for KL Rahul who got injured while fielding at the boundary line.
Do you think #ViratKohli and #TeamIndia enjoyed that wicket?#CWC19 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/btY91tGEXf
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019
Beaming in confidence after a terrific start, Roy took the cue from his batting partner and went for the six in the first ball of the 23rd over, but Jadeja had different ideas.
What a Catch @imjadeja #INDvENG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/fmXuFvUluH
— Tushar Mittal🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Tushar_0722) June 30, 2019
Leaping forward and perfectly calculating the trajectory of the ball, Jadeja caught the low dipping ball after a perfectly timed jump, falling on his elbows.
His catch, that upped the competition for the best catches of the tournament against Saturday’s Martin Guptill-catch and Steve Smith-catch, sent Jason Roy (66 runs off 57 balls) back to the gallery.
That was a blinder from Jadeja. Purely his wicket. Time to tighten things. Come on India. #IndvEng
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 30, 2019
There’s a reason he’s called “Sir” Jadeja. Top top catch !! Game changer
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019
A superb catch from Jadeja. India have deployed him as a sub-fielder whenever the opportunity has arisen throughout the World Cup, and with good reason – he is comfortably the best fielder in the squad. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/aWHKZTNW6f
— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 30, 2019
England need to beat India to keep their semifinals hope alive.