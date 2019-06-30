Watch: Ravindra Jadeja shocks Jason Roy with a stunning catch

Toggle Menu
India vs England: Breaking the 160 run partnership between the England openers from just 133 balls, Ravindra Jadeja's blinder of a catch to dismiss Jason Roy provided a chance of turning things around for India.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking a catch to dismiss England’s Jason Roy (Reuters)

During the crucial match against India in the World Cup, England were off to a blistering start after electing to bat at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow mauled the Indian attack and established the highest opening partnership by any team against India in the ongoing tournament. As India were desperately looking to break the dangerous partnership, Ravindra Jadeja took a stunning catch to get rid of Jason Roy in the first ball of Kuldeep Yadav’s fifth over. Jadeja was on the filed as a substitute for KL Rahul who got injured while fielding at the boundary line.

Beaming in confidence after a terrific start, Roy took the cue from his batting partner and went for the six in the first ball of the 23rd over, but Jadeja had different ideas.

Leaping forward and perfectly calculating the trajectory of the ball, Jadeja caught the low dipping ball after a perfectly timed jump, falling on his elbows.

His catch, that upped the competition for the best catches of the tournament against Saturday’s Martin Guptill-catch and Steve Smith-catch, sent Jason Roy (66 runs off 57 balls) back to the gallery.

England need to beat India to keep their semifinals hope alive.

