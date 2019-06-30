India vs England Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Lagaan reloaded

World Cup 2019, India vs England (Ind vs Eng) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: The men in blue will turn orange on Sunday as they eye pole position with a solid knockout punch on hosts England in Birmingham in what is being seen as a high-profile ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter. With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli’s men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World’s No 1 ODI team from the global event.
The middle-order batting still remains a concern and Vijay Shankar’s performance at number four certainly makes him a weak link. The team management has shown no inclination to field the exciting Rishabh Pant so far. Meanwhile, England was ranked No. 1 at the start of the tournament and was the early title favorite. Eoin Morgan’s team is not out of contention if it loses to India, but its fate will no longer be in its hands, and its dreams of a one-day international cricket revolution potentially over.
India vs England, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report:
The weather is predicted to be sunny with a moderate breeze. More importantly, there is less than 10% chance of rain today rain which means we will have a full day's play on our hands. READ MORE
India not taking it lightly
Preview
India’s middle-order — No.4 and No.5 — has not inspired confidence in an otherwise well-rounded and unbeaten team.
Hello and welcome to India's next Cricket World Cup match. This time the men in blue, supporting orange today, face none other than the hosts England in Birmingham. We bring to you all the talk around the match in the cricket fraternity, action off the field ahead of the match and Predicted Playing XI