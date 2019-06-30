India vs England Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Lagaan reloaded

World Cup 2019, India vs England (Ind vs Eng) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: The men in blue will turn orange on Sunday as they eye pole position with a solid knockout punch on hosts England in Birmingham in what is being seen as a high-profile ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter. With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli’s men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World’s No 1 ODI team from the global event.

The middle-order batting still remains a concern and Vijay Shankar’s performance at number four certainly makes him a weak link. The team management has shown no inclination to field the exciting Rishabh Pant so far. Meanwhile, England was ranked No. 1 at the start of the tournament and was the early title favorite. Eoin Morgan’s team is not out of contention if it loses to India, but its fate will no longer be in its hands, and its dreams of a one-day international cricket revolution potentially over.