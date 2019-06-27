Pakistan fans on Twitter say they’ll back India in the game against England

Toggle Menu
After a harrowing start at the ongoing World Cup, Pakistan have finally managed to plug the right note as the Sarfraz Ahmed-led unit are on the path towards making a promising comeback in the tournament.

Pakistan fans during their match against New Zealand. (Reuters)

Former English cricketer and commentator Nasser Hussain asked Pakistani supporters Wednesday who they would support in the match between England and India. The former England skipper tweeted his question after the match between Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets.

In his tweet, Hussain wrote: “Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting?”

In response, many cricket enthusiasts from across the border said that they would back the Men In Blue.

After a harrowing start, Pakistan have finally managed to hit the right notes with the Sarfraz Ahmed-led unit seeing their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals improve. After losing three of their first five matches, Pakistan secured consecutive victories against South Africa and New Zealand.

The team is currently placed at the sixth position with three wins in seven matches. However, they have a slender chance of making it to the top four as they will face minnows Afghanistan and then Bangladesh in their remaining two fixtures.

England, on the other hand, are on the brink of a dramatic exit from the World Cup after going down against Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia. Although they are placed fourth, Eoin Morgan’s side need to win their remaining two fixtures against heavyweights India and New Zealand to progress to the knock-out stage.

