Pakistan fans on Twitter say they’ll back India in the game against England

Former English cricketer and commentator Nasser Hussain asked Pakistani supporters Wednesday who they would support in the match between England and India. The former England skipper tweeted his question after the match between Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets.

In his tweet, Hussain wrote: “Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting?”

Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting ? ?? — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) 26 June 2019

In response, many cricket enthusiasts from across the border said that they would back the Men In Blue.

1947 : Divided by England

2019 : United by England #CricketWorldCup19 https://t.co/tRiNTsVaZf — Justabhi (@justabhii) 27 June 2019

We support England’s defeat ?? — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) 26 June 2019

Neighbors Support ??????? pic.twitter.com/QjwFT90Yp8 — Zunair Malik (@ZunairM54899844) 26 June 2019

I don’t know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara. https://t.co/1vreHH5CuU — Rana Talha Asfar ???? (@RTAluvzAfridi) 26 June 2019

Is that even a question? pic.twitter.com/CenAXF1A47 — zaki zaidi (@zakiistan) 26 June 2019

After a harrowing start, Pakistan have finally managed to hit the right notes with the Sarfraz Ahmed-led unit seeing their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals improve. After losing three of their first five matches, Pakistan secured consecutive victories against South Africa and New Zealand.

The team is currently placed at the sixth position with three wins in seven matches. However, they have a slender chance of making it to the top four as they will face minnows Afghanistan and then Bangladesh in their remaining two fixtures.

England, on the other hand, are on the brink of a dramatic exit from the World Cup after going down against Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia. Although they are placed fourth, Eoin Morgan’s side need to win their remaining two fixtures against heavyweights India and New Zealand to progress to the knock-out stage.