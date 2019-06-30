Stats: Mohammed Shami matches historic record, Yuzvendra Chahal bowls most expensive spell

India are taking on hosts England in their World Cup group match at Edgbaston on Sunday, with the eyes of the whole cricketing world on this highly important match. England batsmen smashed their way to a total of 337/7 in their 50 overs, setting India a sizeable target and their steepest target in this World Cup so far.

Mohammed Shami completes his five-for ✋ It’s his first five-wicket haul in ODIs 👏 He now has 13 wickets in three games at #CWC19 What an impact he’s having 🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/m8AGmaNgKB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Mohammed Shami picked up five England wickets, taking his total wickets for the World Cup to 13 from three matches. Having come into the side as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s replacement after the first few matches, Shami has quickly surged up the wickets list.

Here are some of the numbers that emerged from the first innings of the match:

# This was Shami’s first five-wicket haul in ODIs. This was also his best ever ODI performance. His previous best ODI figures – 4/16 – came in the last match, vs West Indies on Thursday.

# This is the second time that an Indian has taken four wickets or more in three consecutive matches – only Narendra Hirwani held this feat previously from 1988.

# This is the second time that any bowler has taken four wickets or more in three consecutive World Cup matches – only Shahid Afridi held this feat previously, from the 2011 World Cup.

# Shami’s spell of 5/69 was also the most expensive five-wicket haul for an Indian in ODIs. Previously, the costliest was Irfan Pathan’s 5/61, vs Sri Lanka in 2012.

# Shami’s fifer is the second most expensive fifer in the history of World Cups. Steven Finn’s figures of 5/71 vs Australia in 2015 remains the most expensive five-wicket haul.

On the other hand, it was a forgettable day in the field for Yuzvendra Chahal, who finished with figures of 0/88 in 10 overs.

# This was the most expensive ODI spell ever bowled by Chahal.

# This was the most expensive ODI spell ever bowled by an Indian spinner.

# This was the most expensive World Cup spell by an Indian bowler – the previous record for this was held by Javagal Srinath, with his figures of 0/87 in the 2003 World Cup final.