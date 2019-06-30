India vs England Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where is Ind vs Eng clash?

India vs England, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The two most fancied teams of this year’s World Cup face each other on Sunday at Edgbaston in Birmingham. While the Men in Blue have maintained a 100 percent win record, the English team’s campaign has not been so good.

Advertising

Kohli and Rohit Sharma have led the team by performing brilliantly with the bat though no other batsmen have made any real contribution with the runs. On the other hand, the Indian bowlers have delivered a commendable performance keeping the expectations of the fans alive. Currently sitting at number two of the points table, India will look to win this game to achieve the pole position.

For hosts England, who are sitting on the fifth spot at the points table, this is a do-or-die game. If they lose on Sunday their dream of winning a World Cup would come crashing down.

When will India vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Advertising

India vs England World Cup clash will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Where will India vs England Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

What time does India vs England Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs England Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England World Cup clash?

India vs England Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.