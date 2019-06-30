India vs England Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE

India vs England, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England fight for survival in Cricket World Cup as they take on India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. The hosts started the tournament as favourites but are now at the brink of getting knocked out of the tournament. Not only do Eoin Morgan’s side need to beat India, something that no team has done so far in the competiton, but also have to come out better against 2015 finalist New Zealand in their last group game on Wednesday to advance. England stand at the fifth position in the points table with eight points.

Meanwhile, all India need is a win in Birmingham to join Australia in the semifinals. Battling with middle-order limitations, Kohli’s side, who will be seen in orange away jersey, are placed second with 11 points. Sunday’s encounter at Edgbaston, with an expected large Indian crowd, might turn out to be rather unsettling for a team that is already under severe pressure from all quarters. Weather forecast predicts bright sunshine and the baked pitch on the drier side promises more turn than usual.