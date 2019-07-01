Toggle Menu
India vs England: India could have played better, says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar explained that the lack of aggressive intent at the start and India's failure to kick on towards the end of the chase were the reasons behind this defeat.

Shoaib Akhtar
India could have played better, tweeted Shoaib Akhtar. (Source: Twitter/Shoaib Akhtar)

Moments after England defeated India by 31 runs, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, in a series of tweets, stated that the Men in Blue were not up to the mark. He also explained that the lack of aggressive intent at the start and India’s failure to kick on towards the end of the chase were the reasons behind this defeat.

“India could have played better. An aggressive approach in first 10 overs and then with 5 wickets in hand, they could have done wonders. But overall, very strong performance by England. Our hopes now move towards New Zealand,” Akhtar tweeted.

With this result, England reclaimed the fourth spot on the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. They have one more point than fifth-placed Pakistan and also have a better net run rate than the Asian side. With the semi-final spot still open, India, on the other hand, are just one win away from making it to the knock-out stages. With 11 points in seven matches, the Men in Blue are currently placed second.

After enduring an inconsistent campaign, both Pakistan and Bangladesh were relying heavily on the result of this match. England’s defeat against India would have added a cushion in their hopes of making it to the final four of the tournament.

