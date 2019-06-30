India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs Eng

Toggle Menu
India vs England, Ind vs Eng Dream11 Team Prediction, Playing 11, Predicted XI Today Match: With two straight losses in their previous outing, this is a must-win game for England, while India is riding high after their win over West Indies.

India to take on England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Source: AP)

India vs England, Ind vs Eng Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Hosts England take on team India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. With two straight losses in their previous outing, this is a must-win game for England to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

India are riding high after their win over West Indies on the back of stellar performance by their bowlers. Virat Kohli’s men are currently at number two spot with five wins of six matches and one draw. While skipper Kohli and deputy Rohit Sharma have scored bag full of runs for India, the other batsmen have not lived up to the expectations. The bowlers, on the other hand, have delivered a stellar performance, thus keeping the Men in Blue’s win record a 100 percent.

England, who started out their campaign as tournament favourites, are struggling to stay afloat. They are ranked fifth, having won four games and losing the other three. While both Joe Root and Ben Stokes have made runs for their side they have not been ably supported by other batsmen. Even in the bowling department, English bowlers have been unimpressive, except Jofra Archer.

Predicted XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Dream XI: Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli (C), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood

