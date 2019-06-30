Toggle Menu
India vs England: Brad Hogg burns Michael Vaughan for wanting upset

England's World Cup campaign will be in serious jeopardy if they lose to India. Pakistan and Bangladesh would then have first right over the fourth spot in the points table, and England would have to rely on a combination of other results.

India are taking on hosts England in their World Cup group match at Edgbaston on Sunday, with the eyes of the whole cricketing world on them. All of Pakistan and Bangladesh, apart from the legions of fans in India and England, have their eyes fixed on the match as the result of this match will have far-reaching implications on the final shape of the group table.

Before the start of the match, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was spotted in attendance at the match, expressed a wish that there be an upset result from the match. “The World Cup needs another upset … Please please make sure it’s today,” he tweeted.

Brad Hogg, the former Australian spinner, replied to the tweet a little later, predicting that India would beat England and joking that the only upset from the day would be how England fans like Vaughan would be feeling after the match.

A defeat to India on Sunday would leave England’s World Cup campaign in serious jeopardy. Pakistan and Bangladesh would then have first right over the fourth and last remaining spot in the top four, and England would have to rely on a combination of other results to still stand a chance to finish fourth.

